Suspicious death of dog prompts investigation by Slidell Police

Image: Slidell Police Department

SLIDELL - An unusual investigation is underway in St. Tammany Parish after police uncovered a dead dog with a bag over its head inside of a Slidell home Monday night.

Slidell Police say they responded to what seemed like a routine residential burglary, but the case took a strange turn when the family dog was found dead with a bag around its head. According to law enforcement, the homeowner had recently been the target of social media based threats from a single individual. The interest of investigators was piqued further when it was revealed that a vandalism incident had occurred at the residence just two days prior.

The suspicious circumstances caused concern among Slidell Police Department detectives who enlisted the aid of Slidell Animal Control in continuing the investigation.

The deceased canine was preserved as evidence while law enforcement attempted to determine their next course of action.

“This is not a common occurrence and is something we aren’t familiar with,” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Smith. “We contacted the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine to see what our options were.”

Slidell Police said the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine agreed to perform a necropsy, an animal autopsy, with the results expected by the end of the week.

“We are hoping there is nothing to this other than it being an unfortunate accident, however, we want to be certain that there is no foul play,” says Chief Smith.

The Slidell Police Department said other details of the burglary and vandalism incident are not being released at this time because of the nature of the ongoing investigation.

Keep an eye on @WBRZ on Twitter later this week for an update as results of the LSU vet school's necropsy become available and police release more details about the case.