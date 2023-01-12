Suspects crash stolen car after multi-parish chase; one escapes after carjacking a second vehicle

Photo: WWL-TV

TERRYTOWN - A police chase Thursday afternoon crossed parish lines and ended with a crash and carjacking.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL-TV the chase started when deputies responded to a report of a stolen car at the corner of Manhattan and LaPalco Boulevards in Harvey.

The driver fled from deputies when they tried to pull them over, leading them on a chase across the west bank and into Plaquemines Parish, according to the news outlet.

One of the people in the stolen vehicle reportedly threw a gun out the window as they crossed back into Jefferson Parish. Police told WWL-TV the gun was recovered and was reported stolen.

The chase ended on Terry Parkway in Terrytown when the driver crashed into another vehicle. Deputies say there were two people in the stolen car, and one got out and carjacked a passing car before driving it into the Algiers neighborhood.

That second stolen vehicle was located, but authorities have not found the suspect.

The other suspect was arrested near the scene of the crash. Police have only identified him as an adult male from Slidell.