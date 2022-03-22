70°
Suspected shooter in custody after police standoff at apartment complex on Bluebonnet Boulevard

2 hours 17 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, March 22 2022 Mar 22, 2022 March 22, 2022 3:16 PM March 22, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police took a person into custody after a standoff at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

A heavy police presence was first spotted shortly before 2 p.m. at Blu on the Boulevard, an apartment complex near the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Perkins Road. Video shared with WBRZ showed at least one officer pointing a rifle at an apartment building. 

A short while later, a man was seen being taken into custody by police. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers went to the Staring Lane area because of gunshots and spotted the suspected shooter's vehicle. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped into the 800 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard where they were later arrested. 

Officers have not said what the suspect has been charged with. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was also called to assist the police response. 

