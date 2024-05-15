Loranger man arrested after allegedly stabbing mother in neck

86°
LORANGER - A 28-year-old man was arrested for stabbing his mother Monday, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Police say Lance Joiner, 28, was found attempting to harm himself with a knife, leading to an altercation. As a result, Joiner stabbed his mother in the neck and hands. She was able to get away while another family member fought for possession of the knife, and Joiner was held down by a family member when they got possession.

The mother was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Joiner was booked for attempted first-degree murder.

