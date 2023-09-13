Suspected shooter formally charged in teen's killing at Port Allen football game

Jarrettin Jackson II

PORT ALLEN - An 18-year-old accused of killing a high schooler at a football game earlier this month was formally charged Wednesday in the deadly shooting.

West Baton Rouge court records show18-year-old Jarrettin Jackson II was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday in the killing of 15-year-old Ja'Kobe Queen.

Jackson allegedly shot Queen at halftime of the Port Allen-Brusly high school football game on Sept. 1. Investigators believe Jackson fired several shots at Queen outside a concession stand, killing the teenager and wounding an innocent bystander.

Three others were arrested in the following days: 18-year-old Jaylen Smith and a pair of unnamed minors. Law enforcement suggested the shooting stemmed from a social media feud.

“I have a message for these guys that want to be in gangs – you go low, we go RICO. We will use every tool on the books to bring charges on the entire gang for murders," DA Tony clayton said in a statement. "We have formed a law enforcement task force including law enforcement of all three parishes in the 18th Judicial District, and we are after these gangs. We are actively investigating and we are watching – if you are conducting gang activity, we are coming after you and you will be charged and prosecuted.”

Sheriff Make Cazes noted that the shooter flagrantly disregarded several deputies who were stationed nearby at the time.

"They had six deputies behind this guy when he pulled the gun out," Cazes explained. "We could be 100 to 10. In your mind when you're ready to kill, you're gonna kill."

Jackson is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, possession of a weapon on school property, possession of a machine gun and obstruction of justice.