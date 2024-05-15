Thibodaux couple arrested for alleged assault, sexually abuse, attempted murder of 15-year-old

WARNING: The story below contains graphic details of sexual abuse and torture of a minor.

THIBODAUX — A Thibodaux couple were arrested for sexually abusing, burning and trying to kill a 15-year-old, Terrebonne Parish deputies said.

The investigation began on April 21 when the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office first learned of the 15-year-old victim who was found badly burned, shot multiple times, but still clinging to life, after a traffic crash that occurred on an I-10 service road in Baytown, Texas, on April 20.

Local Baytown authorities told deputies that the victim seemingly suffered severe injuries. Latonya Harris, 40, and Terrence Washington, 41, of Thibodaux were taken into custody following the crash and discovery of the victim, deputies said. Another child, later identified as a family member, was also found in the wreckage.

The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, deputies said. Harris was also hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash for injuries.

Medical staff noted the gruesome extent of burns to the upper body of the victim, along with the discovery of gunshot wounds to the victim’s chest and face, deputies said. A Baytown Police investigator described the injuries as "the worst she has seen in her entire career."

Washington later admitted to shooting the 15-year-old in the face on April 19, deputies said. He also reportedly admitted to months of sexual abuse and knowledge of the victim's burns, which he said happened in February.

Washington reportedly told Baytown Police that the victim was burned after Harris learned of his sexual abuse. Harris blamed the victim for the encounters, deputies added.

Deputies said that after the domestic shooting, the couple left for Texas.

After an interview with the child found in the crash, Special Victims Unit detectives learned that during the Mardi Gras season, the 15-year-old victim was lit on fire. The child told detectives that Harris reportedly stood over the bed with a bottle of rubbing alcohol and a lighter.

The child also shared gruesome details of the victim being shot on two separate occasions within the Terrebonne home, which went untreated as the family travelled to Texas, deputies added.

Terrebonne deputies then searched the family's West Park Avenue residence and found evidence of the shooting, as well as a strong odor of infection and decomposing flesh.

Harris and Washington were each booked on multiple counts of attempted murder and second-degree abuse of a juvenile. Washington was additionally booked on obstruction of justice, molestation of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile and second-degree rape charges.

Harris was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where she remains jailed on a $1 million bond. Washington will be put in the custody of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, but he currently remains jailed at the Harris County Detention Center on charges connected to crimes in Texas, deputies wrote in a release.

“This is the type of case that is not only difficult to deal with the circumstances, but hard to imagine the level of violence and evil that can occur at the hands of a human being," Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said "I can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have these extremely violent offenders in custody, and off of our streets."