Suspected phony FEMA worker is actually legit, Assumption sheriff says

PIERRE PART - A man suspected of posing as a federal worker to steal storm victims' personal information turned out to be a real FEMA agent, law enforcement said Monday.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office warned over the weekend that a man, calling himself Larry, was reaching out to residents about storm-related claims. On Sunday, the sheriff's office made a post on social media saying that Larry was asking for social security numbers and urged residents not to give him that information.

A day later, the department made another post on social media clarifying that Larry was in fact a legitimate federal worker.

The sheriff's office is still warning homeowners to be wary of giving out their personal information to incoming callers.