Latest Weather Blog
Suspected phony FEMA worker is actually legit, Assumption sheriff says
PIERRE PART - A man suspected of posing as a federal worker to steal storm victims' personal information turned out to be a real FEMA agent, law enforcement said Monday.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office warned over the weekend that a man, calling himself Larry, was reaching out to residents about storm-related claims. On Sunday, the sheriff's office made a post on social media saying that Larry was asking for social security numbers and urged residents not to give him that information.
A day later, the department made another post on social media clarifying that Larry was in fact a legitimate federal worker.
The sheriff's office is still warning homeowners to be wary of giving out their personal information to incoming callers.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Interview: Dr. Candace Moore of Baton Rouge General on breast cancer awareness
-
Interview: Dr. Everett Bonner of BR General on breast cancer awareness
-
Local hospital creates pink pumpkin patch in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness...
-
News 2 Geaux: Facebook CEO on the defense
-
Burbank Drive subdivision asking planning commission to OK 100+ new lots