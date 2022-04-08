Latest Weather Blog
Suspected gang member stabbed at East Baton Rouge jail just a day after his arrest
BATON ROUGE - A man arrested amid an investigation into gang activity was stabbed in jail just hours after he was booked.
Sources told WBRZ that Charleston Street, 25, was taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon following the attack, which left him with cuts to his stomach, chest and legs. Street had been booked on weapons charges around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, according to jail records.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office identified the attacker as fellow inmate Reco Hayes. After the stabbing, the department said deputies recovered a homemade shank.
Hayes, who was already jailed for a deadly shooting, was booked on an additional charge of attempted second-degree murder and placed on lockdown.
Both Hayes and Street reportedly refused to speak with detectives about the incident.
