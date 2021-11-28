Suspected drunk driver left scene after hitting, killing bicyclist early Sunday

BATON ROUGE - A woman turned herself in to authorities nearly two and a half hours after hitting and killing a bicyclist then leaving the scene.

Baton Rouge Police Department said 32-year-old Kyra Whitner was driving along Greenwell Springs Road at 3:32 a.m. when she hit a bicyclist and did not stop.

Officers said the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whitner turned herself in at 6 a.m., telling officers she left the scene because she was nervous.

Officers gave her a field sobriety test, and they said she performed poorly. Whitner also took a breathalyzer test, and officers said her BAC was .08%, which is over the legal limit for being impaired.

Whitner told officers she was drinking during the day but stopped around 5:30 p.m., almost 12 hours before the breathalyzer was administered.

Whitner was booked on charges of vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and hit and run.