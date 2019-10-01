88°
Suspected drunk driver arrested after killing pedestrian on I-10

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SLIDELL - A man was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a person while driving intoxicated on I-10.

The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the I-10 West entrance ramp at US 190 in St. Tammany Parish.

Authorities say 31-year-old Chad Hart of Covington was struck by an SUV while walking through the entrance ramp. State police said the driver who hit Hart, identified as 42-year-old Shane Crawford, was uninjured in the crash.

Troopers took a breath sample from Crawford and said the results exceeded the legal driving limit. Crawford was subsequently arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for vehicular homicide. 

State police are still investigating the crash.

