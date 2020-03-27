Suspected drug dealer facing murder charges in overdose death

BATON ROUGE- Authorities arrested a man after a 40-year-old woman was found dead with lethal levels of heroin and fentanyl in her blood.

Ecknozzio Jackson, 29, is facing second-degree murder and the distribution of schedule I controlled dangerous substance/heroin charges.

East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office Homicide Detectives investigated a homicide December 17, 2019, where they later discovered the cause of death was lethal levels of Heroin and Fentanyl in the victim's blood.

During the investigation, homicide detectives identified Jackson as a person that the victim was known to purchase heroin from.

Detectives discovered communication exchanges on the victim's cellphone with Jackson on the date prior to and the day of her death. During the exchange, the victim and Jackson discussed the price and quantity of heroin that was to be purchased, as well as the specific location where the transaction would take place.

Jackson is booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.