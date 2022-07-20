Suspected dealers arrested in crackdown targeting East Baton Rouge drug ring

BATON ROUGE - Deputies seized several weapons and a menagerie of illegal drugs, including large amounts of fentanyl and cocaine, while targeting a group of capital area drug traffickers Wednesday.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it coordinated seven raids with several agencies in the area, all targeting properties tied to "DTO," a drug-trafficking organization.

The operation's alleged leaders, John "Boo Boo" Sheppard and Brian Andrews, were arrested in the process, according to the sheriff's office. Both men face a slew of drug and weapons charges.

The following items were seized in the searches:

- Quarter pound of Fentanyl (street value $10,000)

- 1 pound of Powder Cocaine (street value $16,000)

- 1.7 ounces of Crack Cocaine (street value $1,700)

- 71 dosage units of Oxycodone (street value $2,130)

- 10 dosage units of Hydrocodone

- 3.9 grams of marijuana

- $5,488 (pending seizure)

- 2020 Honda Civic (pending seizure)

- Glock .40 caliber semi-auto handgun (reported stolen)

- Glock 9mm semi-auto handgun

- T/W 10mm semi-auto rifle

- .22 caliber derringer handgun

- Numerous scales and cutting agents

Other agencies involved included BRPD, West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Zachary Police Department, Louisiana State Police, and National Guard air support.

The raids were conducted at the following locations:

-1100 block Hickory St.

-2400 block of S. Acadian

-1800 block of North St.

-1100 block of Swart St.

-2500 block of Gates Circle

-2000 block of Maple Ridge

-1100 block of Louise St.