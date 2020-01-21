Suspected dealer gets into fight, accidentally leads deputies to drugs & stolen gun

DONALDSONVILLE - A Gonzales man was arrested after he got into a fight and caused a commotion that led deputies right to his alleged drug stash.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a report on St. Vincent Street in Donaldsonville for a physical altercation involving two men Monday.

Upon their arrival, deputies say 23-year-old Gilbert Allen, Jr. fled the scene on foot, leaving his vehicle behind. Deputies spoke with the other suspect involved, identified as 23-year-old Jordan Bell.

Upon checking Allen's vehicle, deputies located a stolen firearm, 50 grams of marijuana, 30 grams of crack cocaine, a quantity of pills, and approximately $730 in cash.

Allen turned himself into authorities on Tuesday morning and was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of disturbing the peace, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal carry of weapons, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession of schedule II CDS, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession of schedule IV CDS, and drug paraphernalia.

Bell was issued a summons for disturbing the peace.