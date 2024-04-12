Suspected arsonist arrested for early morning Tiger Bend Road fire

BATON ROUGE — A suspected arsonist was arrested after someone set a building on Tiger Bend Road on fire that killed a cat.

The St. George Fire Department determined that the Thursday morning fire was intentionally set and arrested Laterika Robertson, 19, for aggravated arson. Robertson lives in the same 15000 block of Tiger Bend Road where the fire was found.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Tiger Bend Road near Antioch Road around 1:30 a.m. The St. George Fire Department extinguished the exterior portion of the blaze before attacking the fire inside the house. The fire was reportedly under control within 10 minutes.

While no one was injured, a cat was killed in the fire. The Red Cross was also called to assist with multiple displaced adults.