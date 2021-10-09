Suspect who shot at trooper likely shot 4 others in deadly morning crime-spree

BATON ROUGE - A man who shot and killed a woman and three other people across two parishes is believed to be the person who also shot at a state trooper in a third parish early Saturday morning.

Crime scenes

Livingston Parish - midnight, 2 shot and survived

Ascension Parish - later in the early morning hours, 2 shot where 1 victim died

East Baton Rouge - around 5 a.m., trooper exchanges gunfire with person identified as Matthew Mire who is tied to the scenes in Ascension and Livingston

Story continues below

Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputies said Matthew Mire is believed to have shot a woman dead and another man in Ascension Parish Saturday morning. Hours earlier, he is believed to have shot two people in Livingston Parish. The two people in Livingston Parish survived, authorities said.

Read this: Matthew Mire previously ordered to have mental health evaluation

By 5 a.m., State Police attempted to stop a person driving a pickup truck on La. 42 in Ascension for a traffic violation. The driver did not stop and sped into East Baton Rouge, firing at the pursuing state trooper. Between the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Tiger Bend on Hoo Shoo Too Road, both the suspect and trooper exchanged gunfire. The trooper did not appear to be hit or injured, but their State Police unit was damaged by bullets.

Authorities said in a late-morning news conference, they believe the suspect who fired at the trooper is also Mire.

The Ascension Parish sheriff said Mire shot and killed Pamela Adair, 37, at a home on Dutton Road in Prairieville around 3 a.m. before fleeing into East Baton Rouge. He also shot another man who survived, the sheriff said. The surviving victim was undergoing surgery as of 11 a.m.

In Livingston Parish, authorities there said Mire shot two people - a man and woman - at a trailer park on Hwy 444. Deputies said the man was shot in the arm and the woman was shot in both her arm and leg. Both are expected to survive, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said the victims heard a noise outside and later found Mire "barging in through their front door and firing shots," deputies told WBRZ.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Mire stole a vehicle as he fled Livingston Parish. It's believed the stolen vehicle was the same pickup truck troopers encountered when the pursuit began hours later.

"We do not believe [the shooting in Livingston Parish] to be a random shooting," Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement. "It's believed Mire was familiar with the victims."

In East Baton Rouge, Mire was last seen by a homeowner fleeing authorities wearing camouflage.

The suspect is believed to be extremely dangerous and anyone in the area of Hoo Shoo Too Road and Tiger Bend Road in East Baton Rouge should be cautious, authorities said.

A homeowner reported seeing Mire leaving some woods sometime Saturday morning near Tiger Bend and Hoo Shoo Too.

"We are doing everything in our power to bring this to a close and bring justice to the families involved," Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the search in East Baton Rouge Saturday morning, including State Police, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections.

Watch WBRZ newscasts at 6:00 and 10:00 Saturday for late-breaking reports. News conferences throughout the day will be seen on WBRZ Plus on TV and streaming on WBRZ.com along with smart TV apps.