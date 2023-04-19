Suspect who fled after Plaquemine murder surrenders to sheriff's deputies

PLAQUEMINE - The suspect in a shooting that left a 24-year-old man dead in someone's yard in early April turned himself in to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

Nikeis LeBant, 18, surrendered to the IPSO following a weeks-long hunt for him in the wake of an April 7 shooting that left 24-year-old Kendrick Carter dead.

LeBant's family members, Mario and Alicia Harmason — his father and step-mother, respectively — allegedly helped LeBant flee the parish after the shooting. Mario Harmason is suspected of driving his son to the New Orleans area.

Both Harmasons were arrested on April 10 for obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, and their bonds were set at $250,000 each.