Suspect wanted for burglarizing vehicle, using stolen credit cards across BR
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole credit cards from a vehicle and used them for fraudulent purchases across the capital area.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for the individual who initially burglarized a vehicle on Friday, Feb. 4, outside of the Olive Garden on Siegen Lane.
The suspect reportedly stole credit cards and cash then later used them to make "fraudulent purchases" at the Millerville Target.
The sheriff's office released surveillance images of the suspect at both locations. Officials say the individual drives a red BMW sedan.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect pictured should contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000.
