Suspect takes police on high speed chase through Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities say a driver who was accompanied by at least one passenger in a vehicle led police on a high speed chase early Monday morning.
According to Louisiana State Police, sometime before 7 a.m., officers attempted to pull the driver over during a traffic stop, but the driver refused.
The driver then took off east on I-12 and police pursued.
Officials say the driver took the Satsuma exit and went south, shortly after this authorities were able to capture the driver.
Though the driver is in custody, as of 10 a.m., Monday officials are still searching for the passenger.
At this time additional details concerning the incident are unknown.
