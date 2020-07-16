Suspect shot after on-foot pursuit by Lafayette police

LAFAYETTE - The Lafayette Police Department requested assistance from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations in regards to an officer-involved shooting that happened in Lafayette Wednesday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m. a Lafayette police officer was conducting a traffic stop, which led to a foot pursuit. The foot pursuit continued to the area of St. Bernadette Drive near E Pont Des Mouton Road.

In that area an altercation took place between officers and the suspect. During the altercation the suspect was shot and then transported to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition.

No officers were injured during the incident.

An investigation is ongoing. Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency.