Suspect in Tangipahoa vehicle burglaries arrested when authorities pulled over shoplifting suspect

HAMMOND — A suspect in a Tangipahoa Parish vehicle burglary investigation was arrested when authorities pulled over a suspect in a seemingly unrelated shoplifting case.

Yleska Selders, 44, was arrested on charges connected to a December shoplifting investigation out of Robert.

Selders, who is accused of stealing dog food and laundry detergent from the grocery store, was pulled over by Ponchatoula Police on Monday when officers identified her vehicle as the one seen at the Robert grocery store.

After they pulled the car over, officers identified 26-year-old Harrisha Oliver as one of the passengers. Selders was one of multiple suspects wanted for breaking into multiple vehicles in St. Tammany and Tangipahoa parishes, Tangipahoa Parish deputies said. She was arrested alongside Selders.

Selders was arrested on shoplifting charges and an outstanding warrant from another agency, while Oliver was booked on one count each of theft, illegal possession of stolen things, identity theft, monetary instrument abuse, and possession of marijuana

A third person, 29-year-old Joshua Cyprian, was in the car. He was issued a summons for drug possession and released.

Deputies have also identified a second person in the Bedico burglaries. Tyquan Nicholson, 31, is wanted for theft and illegal possession of stolen things.