55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pair left store without paying for cart full of stolen groceries

2 hours 16 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, January 15 2025 Jan 15, 2025 January 15, 2025 8:22 AM January 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ROBERT - Deputies are searching for a pair accused of leaving a Tangipahoa store without paying for a cart full of groceries. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the theft happened on Dec. 11 from a store on US 190. The man filled a cart with laundry detergent and dog food while the woman stood watch near the door, and when no employees were nearby, the two left without paying. 

The alleged thieves drove off in a white Altima with the license plate 866 HVE. 

Trending News

Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact the TPSO at (985) 902-2088. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days