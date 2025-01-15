Pair left store without paying for cart full of stolen groceries

ROBERT - Deputies are searching for a pair accused of leaving a Tangipahoa store without paying for a cart full of groceries.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the theft happened on Dec. 11 from a store on US 190. The man filled a cart with laundry detergent and dog food while the woman stood watch near the door, and when no employees were nearby, the two left without paying.

The alleged thieves drove off in a white Altima with the license plate 866 HVE.

Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact the TPSO at (985) 902-2088.