Suspect identified in Bay Street Shooting

BATON ROUGE - Two men were taken to the hospital following a fight in which they shot each other on Bay Street Sunday morning, according to police.

Baton Rouge Police identified Darrin Hills Jr. in court documents Tuesday as the man who started the altercation. Hills and the victim had fought at a nightclub on Plank Road Saturday night, where Hills allegedly shot at the victim multiple times before they both left the area.

Around 1:00 Sunday morning Hills went to the victim's home and began shouting at him. After the victim asked Hill to leave, Hill took out a gun and shot the victim in the abdomen. The victim then fired back, hitting Hills.

The shooting took place at 1542 Bay St., which is right off North 16th Street, and both men were transported to the local hospital for their injuries.

Police say there is an ongoing investigation into this altercation.