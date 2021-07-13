90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Suspect dead, two officers wounded in shootout at Baltimore mall

2 hours 49 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, July 13 2021 Jul 13, 2021 July 13, 2021 9:39 AM July 13, 2021 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

BALTIMORE, Maryland - Two law enforcement officers were injured and a suspect was killed Tuesday morning following a shootout outside of a mall in Maryland, according to CNN

The deadly incident unfolded at Baltimore's Security Square Mall, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. 

"Active scene at Security Square Mall where earlier two law enforcement officers were injured," police tweeted. "One suspect has been transported to the hospital as well as the members of law enforcement."

The two injured Baltimore Police officers were shot and taken to Shock Trauma. The extent of their injuries is unknown

The deceased suspect's identity has yet to be released to the public.  

According to the Baltimore Police Department, the injured officers are Warrant Apprehension Task Force officers.

At this time, details related to the incident are scarce.  

