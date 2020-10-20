Suspect breaks into vending machines at Belaire High School

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ has learned that at least one person was taken into custody after a break-in at Belaire High School off Tams Drive.

School Board deputies responded to an alarm at the school just before 2:30 a.m. At the scene, deputies could hear the suspect in the school breaking into vending machines. The suspect exited the school and was arrested by deputies and the BRPD who was assisting.

Upon checking the school, authorities observed that the suspect had pried open four vending machines with a tire tool and took the money from inside.

Authorities later identified the suspect as Jamie Demerick Watson.