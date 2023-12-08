Suspect arrested in deadly shooting on Thomas Delpit Drive

BATON ROUGE - A 33-year-old man was booked Friday in connection with a fatal shooting in the 1400 block of Thomas Delpit Drive in late November.

Namoni Black is facing counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Black is accused of killing 54-year-old Eric Johnson.

The shooting happened on Nov. 30 and was picked up by a "shot spotter" device in the area. Records reviewed by WBRZ News 2 show Black was arrested earlier this week on charges related to a burglary in the 800 block of Myrtle Ave. the same day as the shooting.

Baton Rouge police have not indicated what led to the shooting or if the incidents are related. They said the investigation remains open and have asked anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.