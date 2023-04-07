Suspect arrested in connection to shooting, police pursuit that ended in Brownfields

BATON ROUGE - A suspect has been arrested in connection to shooting incident that led to a police pursuit ending in Brownfields.

Officials said Donovan Davenport, 21, is accused of shooting at another vehicle on Plank Road, leading police on a pursuit and fleeing his vehicle.

According to the East Baton Rogue Parish Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 5 around 10:05 p.m., deputies were called to the 9600 block of Plank Road in reference to a shooting investigation. Upon arrival, deputies located two bullet casings in addition to shattered glass in the roadway, officials said.

The complainant, an off duty deputy, was traveling behind the suspect and witnessed the incident, according to officials.

According to the off duty deputy, he observed a silver Honda Accord with no license plate follow a white Chevrolet Impala on Plank Road. The deputy informed officials that both vehicles were driving erratically, and failed to stop at a red light near the 9600 block of Plank.

The silver Honda Accord then pulled into the right lane and fired approximately 6 to 10 shots at the Chevy Impala before driving away, according to officials.

The off duty deputy followed the silver Accord as it ran several stop signs and turned its' headlights and taillights off, officials said.

The silver Accord then pulled into an address off of the roadway in the 7800 block of Meadow Ave, and three subjects exited the vehicle and fled into the woods, according to officials.

Deputies on the scene were able to secure the Honda Accord. It was later towed.

During the course of the investigation, detectives received information identifying the suspect as the owner of the vehicle, and as the person shooting at the unknown subject, officials said. The information detectives received indicated the shooting incident occurred after an illegal narcotics transaction went "awry," according to officials.

Deputies were later able to secure a search warrant for the vehicle, officials said.

During the vehicle search, officials identified the suspect by paperwork that was located inside the vehicle, including his Louisiana issued driver's license, according to officials.

Other items retrieved during the search included: an empty .380 magazine, one spent casing, one full .380 magazine, several .380 live rounds, one clear plastic baggy containing a green substance with marijuana-like order weighing in excess of 30 grams, one clear plastic baggy with an unknown white powder weighing in excess of 30 grams, 14 dosage units of Xanax, three digital scales and one counterfeit $50 bill, officials said.

According to officials, Davenport filed a stolen vehicle report with BRPD, claiming the vehicle was stolen on Dec. 6 around 1:25 a.m.

On Dec. 10, Davenport agreed to meet with police in regard to his stolen vehicle. At 6:45 p.m., the suspect was detained, placed into handcuffs and advised of his rights. Davenport denied having any knowledge of the shooting, or how any of the illegal narcotics were found in his vehicle, officials said.

Davenport was then placed under arrest and transported to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was booked on charges of illegal use of a weapon, possession of schedule I, II and IV drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, monetary instrument abuse, filing or maintaining false public records, and two misdemeanor traffic violations.