94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect arrested in connection to double homicide on Linden Street

4 hours 16 minutes 56 seconds ago Saturday, August 08 2020 Aug 8, 2020 August 08, 2020 10:57 AM August 08, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - BRPD Detectives have arrested a suspect in connection to a double homicide on Linden Street back in July.

According to authorities, 26-year-old Dedric White is believed to be involved in the deaths of Cody Hypolite and Jermaine Jarvis.

Back in mid July, police responded to a reported shooting on the 3300 block of Linden Street around 9:30 p.m. Hypolite died at the scene suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Jarvis was taken to a hospital where he later died. A third victim was also shot and transported where she remains hospitalized.

White was booked into EBR Parish Prison on First Degree Murder charges and Attempted First Degree.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days