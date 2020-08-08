Suspect arrested in connection to double homicide on Linden Street

BATON ROUGE - BRPD Detectives have arrested a suspect in connection to a double homicide on Linden Street back in July.

According to authorities, 26-year-old Dedric White is believed to be involved in the deaths of Cody Hypolite and Jermaine Jarvis.

Back in mid July, police responded to a reported shooting on the 3300 block of Linden Street around 9:30 p.m. Hypolite died at the scene suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Jarvis was taken to a hospital where he later died. A third victim was also shot and transported where she remains hospitalized.

White was booked into EBR Parish Prison on First Degree Murder charges and Attempted First Degree.