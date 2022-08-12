Latest Weather Blog
Suspect arrested after shooting at Baton Rouge murder victim's funeral in Plaquemine
PLAQUEMINE - A person was shot at a funeral after an argument stirred up at the service where a victim of gun violence was being laid to rest.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday evening Anthony James, 18, of Baton Rouge was taken into custody after the shooting.
Deputies said someone was shot three times during the confrontation, which reportedly broke out in the parking lot where that ceremony was being held. The service was at a church along Bayou Jacob Road in Plaquemine.
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, the funeral was for a man from Baton Rouge who was recently shot to death. An obituary suggests the service was for 21-year-old Sheldon Gales, who was gunned down in Baton Rouge last week.
Sheriff Stassi said deputies were standing by to escort the body whenever the shots were fired. The gunman tried to run away but was taken into custody, the sheriff said.
"It's a sad day. Baton Rouge came to Plaquemine today," Sheriff Stassi said. "I'm not too happy about it."
Trending News
The person shot Friday was taken to a hospital. No other details on that person's condition were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Part-time police department employee among 12 arrested in massive Pointe Coupee drug...
-
Gunfire erupts at funeral for Baton Rouge shooting victim; one person hurt
-
Prosecutors reviewing DCFS failures as state investigates toddler's death, foster home abuse
-
Armed robbery suspects led officers on high-speed chase through multiple parishes Friday...
-
Person shot at funeral in Plaquemine
Sports Video
-
Southern defensive lineman Jason Dumas comes back home to be closer to...
-
LSU wideout Brian Thomas trying to take the next step in year...
-
New Orleans Saints Jarvis Landry is proving he's still one of the...
-
Woodlawn's Rickie Collins commits to LSU
-
Scotlandville's Jamall Franklin commits to Houston