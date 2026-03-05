78°
Southern University delays start time after campus-wide power outage; power now restored

2 hours 9 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, March 05 2026 Mar 5, 2026 March 05, 2026 9:37 AM March 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Southern University's campus experienced a power outage Thursday morning. 

The outage was first reported at 7:15 a.m., and the school's facilities team was assessing the cause. 

As a result of the outage, the campus opened late at 10 a.m., with midterm exams scheduled between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. being rescheduled. 

Breakfast service at Mayberry and Dunn halls will be pick-up only, the school added.

