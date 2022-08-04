89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man, 21, killed in overnight shooting off Hollywood Street

Thursday, August 04 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night, according to Baton Rouge Police.

The department said gunfire was first reported shortly after 10 p.m. on Dutton Avenue, just off Hollywood Street. Police found the victim, 21-year-old Sheldon Gales, dead at the scene.

Police have not identified a possible suspect or motive in the killing at this point. 

