Tsunami files court documents seeking protection while repaying $350K in debt

BATON ROUGE - Popular sushi restaurant Tsunami filed court papers seeking protection from creditors.
In its filing, Tsunami reports assets worth less than $50,000 and creditors to whom it owes a total of between $100,000 and $500,000.
The filing states Tsunami has no "real" property it can liquidate to pay off debts and seeks court protection while it determines how to repay creditors.
Documents show Tsunami owes money to at least 23 creditors a total of more than $350,000, the bulk of the debt coming from $261,000 to an Alexandria bank and $26,660 to Fortune Fish & Gourmet, a seafood wholesaler in New Orleans.
Tsunami has two locations in Baton Rouge, one in New Orleans and another in Lafayette.
