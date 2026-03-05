Three injured in multi-car crash on I-10 eastbound near Washington Street

BATON ROUGE — Three people were taken to the hospital after a Thursday morning crash on I-10 eastbound near Washington Street.

Officials told WBRZ that the three people were injured in the 7:34 a.m. crash.

Video taken at the scene showed four vehicles — two sedans and two pick-up trucks — involved in the wreck on the shoulder of the road, with one of the cars turned perpendicular to traffic and struck on its side.

The interstate was backed up as crews responded to the scene. By 9 a.m., the roadway reopened.