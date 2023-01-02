Surveillance footage catches pair of juveniles stealing from home in broad daylight

BATON ROUGE - A brazen early morning home invasion by two people in the Sherwood Forest area has a homeowner baffled as to what he can do to protect his property. His tenant was home the entire time, and slept through the whole thing.

Homeowner Glen Fournet has eight security cameras installed all over his property. But that didn't stop a pair of thieves from breaking in. At a time when most kids are at school, two boys went to extremes to get into the house.

In the period of just a few minutes, the whole plan unfolds on surveillance footage as the boys look for a way to break in. They settled on tossing a couple of rocks through a window, and climbed in.

"I mean, they're young," Fournet said.

According to East Baton Rouge Juvenile Court records, in 2018, 318 burglaries were committed by kids.

"We see burglary more than twice as much as anything else," Judge Adam Haney told News 2.

Haney says the vast majority are car burglaries of unlocked vehicles, but when that gets boring, they move to the big stuff.

"This burglary stuff like this, it's opportunity. It's crimes of opportunity. These kids, they're not planning this stuff," he added.

First time offenders usually don't see the inside of a jail cell, since juvenile services focuses more on problems they might be having at home.

"Most of the time, if this is the first time a kid has come in here, the kid is going to be probably placed on probation," Haney said.

Fournet believes it's the reason the thieves didn't care about being caught red-handed.

"Probably just don't care," Fournet said. "You know, most of them these days get a slap on the wrist."

He says he'll have to invest in an alarm system on top of the eight cameras.

"It is something to be concerned about. I mean, obviously they don't care that they're being watched. It would be nice to think that it was a deterrent," Fournet said.

The pair of burglars made off with a brand new drone and a duffel bag of miscellaneous items.

Police are still looking for the suspects. Residents who recognize them are asked to contact authorities.