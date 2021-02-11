Surgeon removes Gorilla Glue from La. woman's hair after viral mishap

Photo: TMZ

Tessica Brown, the Louisiana woman who went viral after she put Gorilla Glue in her hair, has finally had the adhesive removed Thursday.

TMZ reports Brown underwent surgery to remove the Gorilla Glue spray that left her hair stuck in place. The Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon who took up the task, Dr. Michael Obeng, reportedly offered to perform the $12,500 surgery for free.

She was under anesthesia throughout the roughly four-hour process, but TMZ captured the pure relief on her face when it was finally done.

Tessica flew out to Los Angeles Wednesday, about a week after she went viral for the video she posted showing the effect the glue had on her hair. In that video, she explained she used the glue spray as a substitute for her usual hairspray.

The video has garnered millions of views in the past week. Since then, a GoFundMe offering support for Tessica has raised more than $20,000.