Surfside condo collapse death toll rises to 94
SURFSIDE, Florida - As search and recovery efforts continue at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers condominiums in Surfside, Florida, officials say the death toll has increased to 94 as of Monday morning, CNN reports.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava addressed the public in a Monday morning news conference and said that of the 94 victims, 83 have been identified and 80 families of the deceased have been notified.
The mayor added that 22 individuals remain "potentially unaccounted" for and 222 have been accounted for.
Crews have been engaged in recovery efforts around the clock since the June 24 collapse.
The 12-story structure's partial collapse has triggered concerns related to the safety of similar structures along Florida's coast.
