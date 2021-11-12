Supply chain woes impacting Christmas tree shopping this holiday season

BATON ROUGE- The smell of pine fills the air at Louisiana Nursery. On Friday morning, workers unloaded 570 trees off a truck.

"We'll get a total of 15 loads from now until the end of December," store owner Mitch Mayes said.

Workers are preparing for a Christmas season like none before. A global supply chain mess is already impacting Christmas tree shopping.

Mayes said labor shortages and expensive shipping have lead to costly price tags for him and his customers.

"The inflation we're seeing across the board on costs and freight I would say is a catastrophe right now. It's terrible," Mayes said.

He's thankful to have trees coming in, even as the cost of getting them delivered has soared.

"Containers are costing 400 to 500 percent more to import stuff," Mayes said.

Meanwhile, he's looking to hire 100 workers to help for the holidays.

"I've spent a lot more money on radio and TV to get people to apply," he said.

All with the goal of record-setting sales, even as we recover from the pandemic.

"People went big for Christmas last year, and they're going big this year too," Mayes said.