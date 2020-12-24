'Superspreader action' in Oregon results in seven COVID deaths, hundreds of infection cases

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon - Two COVID-19 outbreaks in Oregon have reportedly been linked to one person who went to work while they were sick with the virus.

According to CNN, the "superspreader action" resulted in seven deaths and hundreds of infection cases.

"One of those outbreaks has resulted in seven deaths, and the other recent outbreak has placed over 300 people/families in quarantine," a December 17 statement from the Douglas County government reads. "We can't even imagine the tremendous remorse these people are feeling right now, and we sympathize with them."

County officials called the superspreader action one of the most concerning issues the area is facing.

The phrase "superspreader action" is a twist on the term "superspreader event," which is defined as a large in-person gathering where the presence of one infected person has the potential to trigger a viral outbreak.

In view of the recent circumstances, local officials are urging Oregon residents to stay home if they're experiencing symptoms.

Authorities have released neither the name of the infected person's place of employment, nor the dates they showed up at work ill.

Douglas County, which is located in southern Oregon and has a population of about 111,000, has seen 1,315 total COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. That includes people who have tested positive for the virus, as well as people who are presumed to be positive.

According to CNN, COVID is responsible for 37 deaths in the county, and nine patients are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Meanwhile, the entire state is reporting 105,000 coronavirus cases and more than 1,300 deaths as of Tuesday.