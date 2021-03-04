Sunshine for Thursday, Rain chances return for Friday

Sunny today, but rain chances will be back before the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s again this morning, but this afternoon will be slightly warmer than yesterday. With plenty of sun, temperatures will reach the low 70s today. Clear skies will continue tonight with temperatures dropping back into the 40s.

Up Next: On Friday a few showers will be possible in the afternoon, but otherwise temperatures will be in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. Rain will move in from west to east starting in the late afternoon and wrapping up before midnight. Saturday will also see a chance for a few showers in the afternoon. Neither Friday nor Saturday will be a total washout. Saturday afternoon will have temperatures in the mid-60s. Sunday is looking mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

