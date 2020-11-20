Sunny weekend weather, Rain next week

A warm and sunny weekend is ahead!

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: It will be warmer with temperatures in the upper 70s this afternoon. A touch more humidity today and some coastal showers will be possible. Overnight, the humidity will be more noticeable as temperatures only cool to the mid-50s. Some fog will be possible especially in areas near bodies of water.

Up next: Even with a little more humidity, it will still be a clear and comfortable weekend. Temperatures will be near 80 in the afternoon and near 60 overnight. On Monday, a weak front will move through and will knock back temperatures a few degrees. It will not be strong enough to keep the rain away. Showers and storms will be in the area on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, another cold front will move through with enough power to move out all the rain and drop temperatures back to normal for November. Your Thanksgiving forecast is looking great for outdoor activities! Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

There are no active storms, but there is one area to watch in the Atlantic. The development chances are low, and it is tracking northeast away from the United States.

AREA TO WATCH

FROM THE NHC: A non-tropical area of low pressure could form between the Bahamas and Bermuda by early next week. The system could gradually develop subtropical characteristics through the middle of next week while it moves northeastward over the western Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

