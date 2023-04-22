Sunny Skies and Lower Humidty

Today & Tonight: Plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures will be the trend as much drier air has moved in behind the cold front that passes the region in the overnight hours. Expect a nice northerly breeze today as temperatures will approach the upper 70s, and right at 80 degrees by mid afternoon. Clouds will move in overnight as a disturbance begins track through the northern Gulf of Mexico, but the limited availability of moisture will impede any rain from hitting the ground.

Up Next: Sunday will have the coolest morning within the 7-Day Forecast as lows settle in the low to mid 50s. Another nice afternoon is expected as highs return to the mid 70s. Though a lot of sunshine will be around early, some clouds will start to mix in through the day. Monday will be partly sunny with an outside shot at a shower. An unsettled weather pattern is coming together for the middle of next week. Though no washouts are foreseen now, scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the board Tuesday through Thursday. With extra clouds and times of rain, high temperatures will be a touch below average in the upper 70s and lows will be above average in the 60.

