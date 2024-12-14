Saturday PM Forecast: above average temperatures to stay, fog potential increases

Temperatures will stay well above average through the middle of next week, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Along with the warm temperatures, will be the potential for fog, which starts tonight.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Increasing clouds this evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies in the overnight hours. This will keep our lows from dropping past the lower 60s. Patchy areas of fog will be possible. While Sunday will start off mostly cloudy, most of the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Continued warm air moving into the region will allow highs to reach the upper 70s. Some very light spotty shower activity will be possible, but the vast majority will remain dry.

Up Next: A much greater risk for fog will setup late Sunday into early Monday morning as moist air moves over cooler gulf waters. This will cause fog to first form over the northern gulf, before being pushed into southern Louisiana. Some areas of dense fog will be possible. While the moist air will first create the fog potential, it will also allow for a slightly greater coverage of showers and thunderstorms Monday. Storms will occur on an isolated basis, so not everyone will get wet. Temperatures will stay in the 70s. Moisture content will decrease a bit on Tuesday, so almost everyone will stay dry. Rain chances begin to pick up once again Wednesday into Wednesday night as our next cold front approaches the area. This front will pass on Thursday, and deliver another taste of winter into next weekend.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.