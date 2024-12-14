63°
Two injured after shooting at U.S.S Kidd Museum on River Road

Saturday, December 14 2024 8:50 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured after a shooting on River Road in downtown Baton Rouge by the U.S.S. Kidd museum, according to emergency officials.

The shooting was reported around 7:22 p.m. One person was injured with gunshot wounds to the back, while another was hit by an ATV fleeing the scene, according to officials.

It happened just as the Christmas parade was ending in downtown Baton Rouge. According to people at the scene when it happened, participants of the parade and paradegoers started running as the gunshots rang out. Crime scene tape is wrapped around the scene, just across the street from the Raising Cane's River Center.  

We witnessed two people being taken away on stretchers, both taken by medical personnel from the levee. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, both are expected to survive their injuries.

BRPD currently does not have a suspect in custody. Anyone with information relative to the shooting is urged to contact BRPD at 225-344-7867.

