$$$ Best Bets: College Football Army-Navy Game & the start of Bowl Season!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!

Friday

Men's College Basketball:

Boston University @ Merrimack: Boston University +4.5

Georgia Southern @ Louisiana Tech: Louisiana Tech -11.5

Indiana @ Nebraska: Nebraska -3.5

North Dakota @ UTSA: UTSA -7.5

South Dakota State @ Colorado: South Dakota State +9.5

Weber State @ Utah Tech: Weber State -3.5

NBA:

Wizards @ Cavaliers: o231.5 Total Points

Pacers @ 76ers: Paces +6.5

Lakers @ Timberwolves: Timberwolves -8.5

Nets @ Grizzlies: u228.5 Total Points

Hornets @ Bulls: Bulls -6.5

Suns @ Jazz: Suns -6.5

NHL:

Senators @ Hurricanes: u6.5 Total Goals

Saturday

College Football:

Jackson State vs. South Carolina State: Jackson State -1.5

Navy vs. Army: o38.5 Total Points

South Alabama vs. Western Michigan: u57.5 Total Points

Men's College Basketball:

Texas A&M @ Purdue: Purdue -1.5

Auburn @ Ohio State: Ohio State +9.5

UCLA @ Arizona: Arizona -2.5

NC State @ Kansas: Kansas -13.5

Louisville @ Kentucky: Kentucky -10.5

Tennessee @ Illinois: Tennessee -3.5

NBA:

Hawks @ Bucks: Bucks -3.5

Rockets @ Thunder: Thunder -5.5

NHL:

Kings @ Rangers: o5.5 Total Goals

Blackhawks @ Devils: Devils -1.5

Flyers @ Wild: Wild ML

Ducks @ Blue Jackets: Blue Jackets ML

Sabres @ Capitals: u6.5 Total Goals

Blues @ Stars: Stars -1.5

Sunday

NFL:

Commanders @ Saints: u43.5 Total Points

Bengals @ Titans: Bengals -4.5

Buccaneers @ Chargers: u45.5 Total Points

Bills @ Lions: o54.5 Total Points

Steelers @ Eagles: Steelers +5.5

Packers @ Seahawks: Packers -2.5

Men's College Basketball:

TBD

NBA:

TBD

NHL:

TBD