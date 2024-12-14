Saturday AM Forecast: way above average temperatures through middle of next week

We are back on the temperature roller coaster, with the 70s likely this weekend. We will stay that way through the middle of next week, before our next cold front rolls through.

The Weekend: Temperatures will be much warmer this weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, with lows near 60 degrees. Skies will be partly sunny, with a 10% coverage of a spotty shower each day. These sprinkles will be the exception, and not the norm, so the vast majority will remain dry.

Up Next: A cold front will approach the region Monday, driving some isolated showers and thunderstorms. This front will stall before it gets here, so no temperature drop will occur. Highs will stay in the 70s, with lows near 60 degrees through the middle of next week. By Wednesday, another front will approach the area. This will drive another chance of showers and thunderstorms. Unlike the front on Monday, this one looks to sweep through the Capital Area. This will significantly lower temperatures, and lead to a lot more sunshine through the end of the week.

– Balin

