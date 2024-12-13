Tire shop stacks tires so high it blocks neighbor's view, blight court responds

BATON ROUGE — Hundreds of tires block a woman's view when she pulls out of her driveway, and she is worried she'll hit someone if the tires aren't cleaned up soon.

The tire shop, J&C Used Tires on North Street near North 22nd Street has used tires stacked several feet in the air. Geraldine Gray says she's been contacting the city for help to get the mess cleaned up.

"It's disgusting," she said.

The tires are piled next to Gray's home and up against her fence. There are so many, they have spilled onto the sidewalk. While Gray's property is kept nice and neat the tire shop next door is cluttered.

"I don't see how he can do business because he can hardly get in the place," said Gray.

The doors were locked Friday when WBRZ stopped by.

The worst part about the mess is that Gray is worried every time she leaves her house. She lives on a four-lane street that gets busy at times, and the stacked tires block her view of oncoming traffic.

"I have to inch out and one morning I inched out and almost hit somebody!" she said.

When the complaints reached the city. The owner was taken to blight court on December 5 and fined $1,000. They have 20 days to clean up the tires. After Christmas, the city will return to the property to inspect. If the situation is not resolved the city will schedule a cleanup at the property owner's expense.