Friday PM Forecast: warmer pattern emerges this weekend, will have staying power

A warming trend is underway across the Capital Area. With the milder air, spotty showers will also be possible over the next several days but rain will be an exception rather than the rule.

Tonight & The Weekend: For a second consecutive night, lows in the mid 50s may be achieved closer to midnight with rising temperatures through daybreak. Clouds will thin out a bit as well. With a warm front through the area to the north, the weekend will have a significant boost to temperatures. Saturday will have lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid 70s. Sunday will have lows in the low 60s and highs in the upper 70s. Each day will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and a spotty shower is possible, but there should be no alarm for washed out activities. Many locations will not pick up any rain.

Up Next: In general, a warm, muggy and somewhat gloomy pattern will hold through the first half of next week until another cold front can swoop through the region. Monday and Wednesday bring the best shot at showers and thunderstorms, but at this time, rain coverage is expected to be in the isolated category. Of those two chances, Wednesday could turn out to be a little more robust with more rain and stronger thunderstorms. A cold front is expected to push through with that batch and cool off temperatures for the last weekend before Christmas.

– Josh

