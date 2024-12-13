Friday AM Forecast: Temperatures and clouds to increase this weekend

After a cool end to the workweek you will once again be ditching those jackets as temperatures turn well above average this weekend.

Today & Tonight: Morning conditions will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s and some higher clouds around during sunrise. Throughout the day, clouds will increase and thicken across the Capital Area as a warm front moves up from the Gulf and across the state. A few light sprinkles/showers may be possible while this happens, although most will stay dry today. Friday afternoon will see a high temperature near 65° in Baton Rouge. Winds remain out of the East between 5-15mph. Overnight, partial clearing of the skies is expected and will allow temperatures to cool into the middle 50s.

Up Next: The mild temperatures Saturday morning will be the start of a warming trend over the weekend. Each day will start off mild with temperatures in the mid 50s/low 60s and turn warm (for this time of year) as highs reach into the middle and upper 70s. Expect periods of clouds and sun throughout the weekend and a possible spotty shower or two. No washout is expected so outdoor activities should be a go. This same pattern of cloudy and mild conditions will persist into the next workweek as well.

