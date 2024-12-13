Central Wildcats look for second state championship

CENTRAL - The Central High School football team is playing for its second state championship in school history this weekend.

The No. 4 Wildcats, who last won a state title in 1966, face off with No. 3 Ruston in the Division I Non-Select state championship game Saturday at the Caesers Superdome.

Central (12-1), who knocked off top seed Neville last week, will have to slay another giant this week in defending state champs Ruston.

However, Wildcat head coach David Simoneaux and his team are focused on what they can control.

"I think what matters is, you know, if these guys are prepared to go out there and execute for their brothers," said Simoneaux. "The thing that, you know, this team, whatever you say about it, these guys love each other, and they're going to play for each other, and they're going to play for this community. These guys have been playing football together since they were five and six years old, that's the neatest thing just to know that these guys are homegrown and that they're here working their butts off for each other."

Saturday's game against Ruston will start at 3:30 p.m. The game will air on YurView.