Sunday PM Forecast: You get one more dry day before the rainy pattern is back

Enjoy the drier day on Monday, more rain for your workweek.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Showers and storms were not a problem today for the Capital Area. Some places saw a quick drizzle but most stayed completely dry. In the early evening hours some clouds will still linger and temperatures will hold on the warmer side. As the sunset, cloud cover will dissipate and temperatures will fall into the mid-70s. Although we are drier than normal, the humidity is still here. Expect a muggy start for your Monday. A quick shower is possible on your morning commute. Throughout the day temperatures will heat into the low-to-mid 90s across the area. Most people will be able to dodge showers, but there will be more than what we saw today. Showers and storms will move in during the afternoon hours and be out of the area before sundown.

Up Next: Tuesday will bring more rain back into the forecast. Waking up to some clouds in the skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. During the day temperatures will heat into the low-90s. Plenty of moisture and hot temperatures allow for some cloud cover to build in, and showers and storms start bubbling up during the afternoon hours. Tuesday will not be a total washout, but the rainy pattern increases later in the week. Daytime highs fall into the low-90s high-80s and we have a greater chance at seeing some widespread showers and thunderstorms. Friday shaping up to be the more rainy day for the workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

The broad area of low pressure in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has now moved inland over southeastern Texas. The system will not develop.

