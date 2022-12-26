27°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sunday PM Forecast: We will be warming up all week

4 hours 56 minutes 15 seconds ago Sunday, December 25 2022 Dec 25, 2022 December 25, 2022 9:12 PM December 25, 2022 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo

Temperatures will start climbing on Monday afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures will be dropping below freezing again tonight. Parishes and counties north of Baton Rouge are under a Hard Freeze Warning again for temperatures less that 25° overnight. After 9 am tomorrow, temperatures will be climbing out of hard freeze territory and high temperatures will be in the 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy, but there will be no rain.

Up Next: On Monday night temperatures will be flirting with freezing. Baton Rouge is expected to bottom out near 34°. Then, the warmup really kicks in. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s expected for Tuesday with overnight lows in the 40s. Wednesday afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 70s and overnight lows will be much warmer, in the upper 50s. Temperatures will trend in the 70s through the rest of the 7-day forecast. The warm pattern will bring with it the next chance for rain. Showers and storms will be possible starting Friday morning and lasting into Saturday morning. Right now, it looks like most of the shower activity will clear out before the evening hours on New Year’s Eve. The timing of rain can still shift, so stay connected and we will keep you ahead of the storms. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.  

